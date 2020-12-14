Clintons cast Electoral College votes for Biden and Harris

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive things to watch when the Electoral College votes Progressives frustrated with representation as Biden Cabinet takes shape Sirota: Health care industry coalition aimed at 'demonizing' Medicare for All, public option MORE and former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMaking America dull again Arizona Senate Republicans to hold hearing on elections Asian lawmakers: 'Unacceptable' if Biden doesn't name AAPI Cabinet 'secretary' MORE cast their New York Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMichigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to 'credible threats of violence' Adviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer Buttigieg tops list for Biden Transportation secretary: CNN MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisAdviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer Time awarding Biden, Harris 'Person of the Year' is an insult to health care workers Biden faces pressure to take action on racial justice issues MORE in Albany on Monday.

"I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office," Clinton said in a tweet, along with a picture of her in a mask giving a thumbs up after casting her vote at the state Capitol. "But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

The Clintons are two of 29 electors for New York, along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCOVID-19 infections spread rapidly as officials race to distribute vaccine Cuomo under consideration to become Biden's attorney general: reports Cuomo shutters indoor dining in New York City as COVID-19 spikes MORE (D).

The former secretary of State ran against President Trump Donald TrumpTrump decries Cleveland baseball team's reported name change: 'Cancel culture at work' Trump says White House staffers shouldn't be among first to get coronavirus vaccine Michigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to 'credible threats of violence' MORE in 2016, winning the popular vote but losing the Electoral College by 77 votes. Bill Clinton cast an electoral vote for his wife in 2016.

Hillary Clinton first announced she was an elector in October, saying it was "pretty exciting" to have the opportunity to cast an electoral vote for Biden and Harris.

All 538 electors met in state legislatures across the country on Monday to formally cast their ballots for president. The meetings will further solidify Biden's presidential victory even as Trump continues to claim, without evidence, he only lost due to widespread voter fraud.