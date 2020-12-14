Stacey Abrams oversees Georgia electors voting for Biden

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams presided over her state’s body of electors and oversaw their roll call on Monday.

Abrams served as presiding officer for the body, a position she was elected to, as they gathered to cast their votes for the country's next president and vice president.

All 16 of the state’s electors, including Abrams, were present at the meeting and voted to elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMichigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to 'credible threats of violence' Adviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer Buttigieg tops list for Biden Transportation secretary: CNN MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisAdviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer Time awarding Biden, Harris 'Person of the Year' is an insult to health care workers Biden faces pressure to take action on racial justice issues MORE (D-Calif.) for the roles, respectively.

The vote marks the first time in nearly three decades that the state has elected a Democrat to serve as president. The last instance before this election was in 1992, when Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMaking America dull again Arizona Senate Republicans to hold hearing on elections Asian lawmakers: 'Unacceptable' if Biden doesn't name AAPI Cabinet 'secretary' MORE beat then-President George H.W. Bush to win the state.

The vote in Georgia was held at the Georgia State Capitol, according to local media.

Some noted online that Abrams was seen during the gathering not wearing a mask at times while addressing the body. But footage captured from the meeting also showed Abrams donning a mask reading “Vote” on the floor before she would take the stand to speak.

Abrams tweeted on Monday that she was “honored” to preside over the meeting of her state’s electors and to cast her vote for both Biden and Harris, who will be the first woman, Black American and first South Asian American to serve as the nation’s vice president.

“Together, we will restore the soul of our nation, build our economy back better and recover from the pandemic,” Abrams tweeted.

I was honored to preside over today's meeting of Georgia electors and to cast my vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, the first Democrats to win GA since 1992. Together, we will restore the soul of our nation, build our economy back better and recover from the pandemic. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 14, 2020

The news comes as Abrams has attracted widespread praise in recent weeks for her efforts to help mobilize voters and fight voter suppression in Georgia, in the wake of Biden’s victory in what used to be considered a reliably red state in the presidential race.

Abrams, who had expressed concerns about voter suppression during her race against then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp Brian KempStacey Abrams rejects comparison between her refusal to concede and Trump's Chris Christie calls Trump's legal team's legal theory an 'absurdity' Trump says election challenges 'not over' MORE in 2018, set her sights on tackling the issue by creating a multistate voting rights initiative called Fair Fight 2020 last year.

She has also helped raise millions to support Democrats in the state ahead of the state’s pivotal Senate runoff elections in January.