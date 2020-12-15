Progressive group backs Foy in Virginia governor's race

The progressive group Democracy for America will endorse Virginia state Rep. Jennifer Carroll Foy's (D) bid for governor on Tuesday, as activist groups begin to take sides in what is expected to be a hotly contested Democratic primary.

If elected, Foy would be the first Black woman governor in U.S. history.

In a statement, Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson called Foy a “leader with a fresh vision” who has rejected “corporate interests” in her career as a state lawmaker and public defender.

“Whether she was spearheading the Commonwealth’s efforts to finally pass the long-overdue Equal Rights Amendment, beating back the dismantling of core reproductive freedoms, or successfully banning pregnancy discrimination and chokeholds in policing, Jennifer Carroll Foy has been an unrelenting champion for progressive priorities and working families,” Simpson said.

“Democracy for America members know Jennifer Carroll Foy, we trust Jennifer Carroll Foy to deliver on a progressive agenda that will make Virginians proud, and we are excited to stand with Jennifer Carroll Foy as she seeks to make history in Virginia and our country in this election.”

The Democratic primary to replace Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is term limited, in next November's election has attracted some big names in the state.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who also once led the Democratic National Committee, is the only white candidate running so far. He has support from Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, state House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian, and a handful of other delegates in the state.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) are also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Those seeking the GOP nomination so far include Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase.