Crenshaw releases 'Georgia Reloaded' ad in which he fights antifa

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawMSNBC's Brian Williams criticizes GOP lawmakers backing Texas: These are 'grown-ass men and women' Megyn Kelly mocks Ocasio-Cortez: 'She likes to play the victim a lot' First release from Fox News Books reaches No. 2 on Amazon top-seller list MORE (R) has released a movie trailer-style ad in support of Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue David PerdueBroadway stars sing 'Georgia on My Mind' to encourage early voting Requests for mail-in ballots top 1 million in Georgia as early voting begins in Senate runoffs Loeffler's campaign condemns white supremacist who appeared in photo MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia officials to conduct limited signature match audit in Cobb County, results won't affect Biden win Broadway stars sing 'Georgia on My Mind' to encourage early voting The Joe Biden model is a winner for all Democrats MORE in which he pretends to fight against antifa activists.

The ad, titled “Georgia Reloaded” and released by the GOP congressman and former Navy SEAL on Sunday, includes footage of prominent Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerGovernment spending bill to include bipartisan energy provisions OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Countries roll out 2030 Paris Accord goals amid US absence | Biden eyes new EPA picks as Nichols reportedly falls from favor | Kerry faces big job on climate, US credibility Trump faces bipartisan, international pushback on Western Sahara recognition MORE (N.Y.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez defends medic in New York Post story who joined OnlyFans to 'make ends meet' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Countries roll out 2030 Paris Accord goals amid US absence | Biden eyes new EPA picks as Nichols reportedly falls from favor | Kerry faces big job on climate, US credibility Journalist Zaid Jilani says Lincoln Project appealed predominantly to Democrats MORE (N.Y) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden rips Trump's refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Mormon church congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote MORE.

A narrator says over footage of the Democratic figures that "far-left activists are attempting to gain full and total control of the U.S. government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrator adds that voters must rally behind Perdue and Loeffler in their January runoff elections, saying, “Should these Senate seats be lost, all will be lost.”

The video goes on to show Crenshaw being escorted to a military plane. He later jumps out of the plane and parachutes into Georgia, landing on a car to fight men portrayed as antifa activists.

Crenshaw released a similar Hollywood-style action movie trailer in September in which he touted a handful of Texas Republicans running for Congress.

The GOP lawmaker is using his latest video to urge Republicans in Georgia to attend a Dec. 21 rally for Perdue and Loeffler in the Peach State.

Perdue and Loeffler are facing off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, on Jan. 5. The races will determine which party holds a majority in the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crenshaw's new ad comes as Republicans have ramped up their condemnation of antifa, or anti-fascist, activists. The term has loosely been used to refer to a network of groups that aim to achieve more left-leaning policy changes through both nonviolent and violent means.

Crenshaw was among the more than 100 House Republicans who signed onto an amicus brief last week in support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to challenge the election vote certifications in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

On Friday, the Supreme Court voted to throw out the lawsuit, ruling that Texas lacked the legal right to litigate over how other states conduct their elections.

The Electoral College voted Monday to certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won't accept election result: 'They are out of runway' Biden rips Trump's refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE’s 2020 election win, though President Trump Donald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won't accept election result: 'They are out of runway' Biden rips Trump's refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE has continued to advance his claims of voter fraud and a “rigged” election.