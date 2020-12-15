Biden taps Buttigieg to serve as Transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won't accept election result: 'They are out of runway' Biden rips Trump's refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE has tapped former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegButtigieg tops list for Biden Transportation secretary: CNN Iowa caucus mishap fueled by DNC interference, state missteps: autopsy report Wall Street Journal draws backlash over op-ed urging Jill Biden to drop 'doctor' title MORE (D) to serve as Transportation secretary, according to a person familiar with the pick.

Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary to be confirmed by the Senate if installed in the position. Rick Grenell, who served as the acting director of national intelligence from February to May, was the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

The former mayor ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary before dropping out and endorsing the former vice president. Despite his loss, Buttigieg at times was seen as a front-runner in the race and is viewed as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg has been a vocal supporter of Biden since his endorsement earlier this year and campaigned for the former vice president virtually. Buttigieg also served on Biden's transition team.

If confirmed, Buttigieg would likely play a key role in crafting a potential infrastructure package. Infrastructure is one of the few areas seen as a bipartisan issue.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend from January 2012 to January 2020. He took a seven-month leave during his tenure in 2014 to serve in Afghanistan with the Navy. Prior to his time as mayor of South Bend, Buttigieg worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Brett Samuels contributed