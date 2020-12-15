Florida governor asked if he accepts Biden as president-elect: 'It's not for me to do'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida GOP Senate leader tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Electoral College meeting White House recommended tighter restrictions in Florida: report DeSantis defends incident involving former health employee: 'It was not a raid' MORE (R) declined to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won't accept election result: 'They are out of runway' Biden rips Trump's refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE as the president-elect on Tuesday after the Electoral College affirmed his victory the day before.

"It's not for me to do," DeSantis told reporters after a state Cabinet meeting when asked whether he accepts Biden as the president-elect. "Here's what I would say, obviously we did our thing in Florida. The [Electoral] College voted. What’s going to happen is going to happen.”

"But I can tell you, I think a lot of the frustration for folks that supported the president was we were four years with people not accepting him," the governor said. "I mean, Hillary [Clinton] the last week of the election was saying [Vladimir] Putin stole it, and I just think that that’s left a lot of people really frustrated with how it’s going to go.”

However, DeSantis added that it was "unfortunate" for the Sunshine State that President Trump Donald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won't accept election result: 'They are out of runway' Biden rips Trump's refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE lost.

“The president has been one hell of an ally for this state. I can tell you that,” he said. “It’s funny, because these hospitals, we’ve really supported them. If they needed something, we got it to them. I was like, ‘Well, I may not be a phone call away from getting everything done soon,'" he added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis has been one of Trump's staunchest allies. His comments come after the state's 29 electors cast ballots for Trump on Monday after the president's victory in the state on Nov. 3.

More Republicans across the country begin to publicly acknowledge Biden as the president-elect after he won 306 Electoral College votes on Monday. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that he lost the election because of widespread voter fraud.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ky.) congratulated Biden on the Senate floor on Tuesday, referring to him as the president-elect.

"The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years," McConnell said.