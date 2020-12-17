Biden cuts ad for Georgia Senate candidates

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: Proposed COVID-19 relief bill is 'far short' of desired pandemic aid for states and communities Trump to name Giuliani's son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council Biden would save US .6 billion by halting border wall construction: report MORE released a joint ad for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff elections, arguing that he needs a Senate majority to pass a COVID-19 relief package that has been struggling to move through Congress.

“Georgia, I know things are tough right now. But I want you to know, help is on the way,” Biden says in the 60-second direct-to-camera ad.

“My administration is preparing to beat COVID-19 and get economic relief to the American people," said Biden, who added that he was prepared to sign a relief package on his first day in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let me be clear, I need Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the United States Senate to get this done,” Biden said.

Congress is nearing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but lawmakers hope it will be signed into law by President Trump Donald TrumpInterior secretary tests positive for COVID-19 after two days of meetings with officials: report South Carolina Republican tests positive for coronavirus hours after speaking on House floor Trump to name Giuliani's son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council MORE as part of a larger spending package. Congress hopes to complete work on the bill and send it to Trump before Christmas.

Biden has supported the package, but described it as a down payment, saying Congress should take additional steps.

Ossoff and Warnock are running against Sens. David Perdue David PerdueRepublicans hold slight edge in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll With Senate at stake, Georgia is on all our minds Senate GOP to Trump: The election is over MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRepublicans hold slight edge in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll With Senate at stake, Georgia is on all our minds Senate GOP to Trump: The election is over MORE (R-Ga.) on Jan. 5 to determine which party controls the Senate. Democrats must win both seats to achieve a 50-50 split in the upper chamber, which would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden plans to get COVID-19 vaccination publicly as early as next week Congressional panel announces guest limits at Biden inauguration Asian lawmakers set sights on Biden's Labor secretary pick MORE to cast tie-breaking votes.

Biden in 2020 became the first Democrat to win in Georgia since Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonBiden plans to get COVID-19 vaccination publicly as early as next week Pence, other Trump officials to get vaccine publicly Biden rallies Democrats in Georgia to secure a Senate majority MORE in 1992, narrowly defeating President Trump by about 10,000 votes.

Polls show both Senate races are extremely tight.

Biden campaigned in Georgia at an outdoor rally for Ossoff and Warnock this week.