Kamala Harris to stump for Ossoff, Warnock in Georgia

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisLoeffler repeatedly dodges questions about winner of White House race Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks Tucker Carlson doubles down on mocking 'illiterate' Jill Biden MORE will stump for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Georgia on Monday as the state's runoff races approach.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLos Angeles mayor announces he won't be joining Biden administration Jill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I'm 'most proud of' READ: Deb Haaland's official statement on historic nomination to Interior secretary MORE's transition team announced on Friday that Harris will travel to Suwanee and Columbus, Ga., to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock.

Her visit will come roughly a week after Biden stumped for the two Democrats at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, calling on Democrats to vote in the Jan. 5 races. Biden narrowly won Georgia in the presidential race, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 1992.

Democrats are looking to keep their base energized and register young and new voters ahead of the two runoffs, which will determine control of the Senate.

“Send me these two men and we’ll control the Senate and change the lives of the people of Georgia,” Biden said on Tuesday.

Warnock is going head-to-head with Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler repeatedly dodges questions about winner of White House race Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit against Georgia absentee voting rules MORE (R-Ga.), while Ossoff is facing off against Sen. David Perdue David PerdueLoeffler repeatedly dodges questions about winner of White House race Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit against Georgia absentee voting rules MORE (R-Ga.).

Recent polling shows two tight races.

Perdue currently leads Jon Ossoff by just 0.8 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, while Raphael Warnock is running even with Loeffler.

Biden hit Loeffler and Perdue during the rally on Tuesday over their support of Supreme Court case brought by Texas that sought to have the election results tossed out in Georgia and three other states.

“Your two Republican senators, they stood by. In fact your two Republican senators fully embraced what Texas was telling the Supreme Court. They fully embraced nullifying nearly 5 million Georgia votes. You might want to remember that come Jan. 5.”