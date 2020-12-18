Trump Jr. to campaign with Perdue in Georgia

Donald Trump Jr. will campaign for incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue David PerdueLoeffler repeatedly dodges questions about winner of White House race Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit against Georgia absentee voting rules MORE (R-Ga.) in Georgia this weekend ahead of the Senate runoffs next month.

President Trump Donald TrumpJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I'm 'most proud of' Azar tells Health Department staff his wife has COVID-19: 'Mild symptoms but otherwise doing well' Michigan reinstates pandemic-related moratorium on water shutoffs MORE's eldest son will hold a "Defend the Majority" rally with Perdue on Friday in Irwin County, in addition to holding events with the incumbent senator in Bulloch and Catoosa counties on Saturday.

The president's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpThe Memo: High stakes for Trump in vaccine rollout The fight for empowerment: Women in the Middle East and North Africa More voters say pardons for Trump's family would be inappropriate: poll MORE, is also set to campaign in Georgia on Monday with Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler repeatedly dodges questions about winner of White House race Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit against Georgia absentee voting rules MORE (R-Ga.). She is set to make appearances in Milton, Suwanee and Walton County.

The Trumps' visits to the Peach State come weeks before Loeffler takes on Democrat Raphael Warnock and Perdue faces off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia's runoff elections on Jan. 5.

Surrogates from both parties have been making the rounds in the state with Vice President Pence and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLos Angeles mayor announces he won't be joining Biden administration Jill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I'm 'most proud of' READ: Deb Haaland's official statement on historic nomination to Interior secretary MORE making visits this week. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisLoeffler repeatedly dodges questions about winner of White House race Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks Tucker Carlson doubles down on mocking 'illiterate' Jill Biden MORE will travel to Georgia on Monday to campaign for Warnock and Ossoff.

The races, which will determine control of the Senate, are tightening in recent polls.

Perdue currently leads Ossoff by 0.8 percent in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, while Warnock is running even with Loeffler.