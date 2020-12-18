President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDonald Trump, the man who would not be Jackson Obama appears in three campaign ads for Warnock in Georgia Senators push to keep tech liability shield out of UK trade agreement MORE and incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine publicly on Monday, according to his transition team.

Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden to receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday Progressives frustrated with representation as Biden Cabinet takes shape Asian lawmakers: 'Unacceptable' if Biden doesn't name AAPI Cabinet 'secretary' MORE briefed reporters on the news in a call Friday. The development comes as other high-ranking government officials, including Vice President Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTop GOP senator: Relief deal unlikely before government funding set to expire Government faces shutdown as year-end deal remains elusive Pelosi, McConnell receive COVID-19 vaccine MORE (D-Calif.) received the vaccine on Friday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisObama appears in three campaign ads for Warnock in Georgia Biden to receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday Trump Jr. to campaign with Perdue in Georgia MORE will be getting her vaccine the week after Biden gets it, the transition team said, with medical experts advising that they stagger the first doses.

Biden's transition team announced on Thursday that Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric RichmondBiden adviser Richmond tests positive for COVID-19 Democratic lawmaker: Republicans 'privately' acknowledge Biden's win Sunday shows preview: Nation gears up for inoculation following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine MORE (D-La.), a close adviser to the president-elect, had tested positive for the virus and will be quarantining for 14 days.

Richmond and Biden were in Georgia earlier this week for campaign events, but transition spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield Kate BedingfieldBiden to receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday Biden adviser Richmond tests positive for COVID-19 Ocasio-Cortez defends Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff amid blowback MORE said their interactions "happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact."

"Richmond traveled to Georgia on his own and not with the President-elect," Bedingfield said.

Biden tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

The transition team said there was no change in the timing of his vaccination despite Richmond's positive diagnosis.