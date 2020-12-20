Trump returning to Georgia in last-minute push for Republican Senate candidates

President Trump Donald TrumpSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Close to 200 organizations allegedly hacked by Russia: cybersecurity firm Trump floated naming Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud investigation: reports MORE said in a tweet early Sunday that he will return to Georgia one day before two Senate runoffs in January that will determine control of the upper chamber.

"As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the 'Republican' Governor and 'Republican' Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, on January 5th," he said. "I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN!"

At a rally for Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia Gov. Kemp attends White House Christmas party despite Trump attacks Pressley calls Georgia GOP candidates 'the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption' Warren reintroduces bill to bar lawmakers from trading stocks MORE and David Perdue David PerdueGA senators must prioritize clean energy manufacturing Georgia Gov. Kemp attends White House Christmas party despite Trump attacks Pressley calls Georgia GOP candidates 'the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption' MORE in Valdosta earlier this month, a defiant Trump insisted that the election was “rigged” against him.

Trump, who has repeatedly and falsely insisted that he won the Peach State and the 2020 election, also urged voters to get to the polls, saying Democrats were trying to “rig” the Senate elections.

“You must go vote and vote early starting Dec. 14. You have to do it. They cheated, and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it. We will still win it. We’ll still win it. And they’re going to try and rig this election too,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump during the rally also targeted Republicans leaders in the Peach State, including Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempGeorgia Gov. Kemp attends White House Christmas party despite Trump attacks Pence seeks to reassure Georgia voters amid Trump attacks With Senate at stake, Georgia is on all our minds MORE, criticizing them for not upholding his efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Despite the president’s attacks, Kemp late Friday tweeted photos of himself and his daughter posing for pictures at the White House.

“Lucy and I had a great time at the @WhiteHouse Christmas Party today. Merry Christmas, everyone!” the GOP governor tweeted.

Hours earlier, the president had tagged Kemp in a tweet, calling him and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) "so-called 'Republicans.'"

The New York Times also reported on Friday that Trump decided not to follow through with a tentatively planned trip to Georgia this weekend to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue.

A senior Republican official told the newspaper that the president’s continued anger with Kemp and Raffensperger was to blame for the cancelation.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCHC urges Biden to choose Latinos to head Education Department, SBA: report Louisiana Rep.-elect hospitalized as a precaution for COVID-19 infection Biden and Netanyahu can carefully nourish U.S.-Israeli ties MORE, whose win in Georgia was confirmed multiple times through several recounts, with the Electoral College last Monday certifying his victory, campaigned in the state for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock last week.

Democrats must win both seats to reach a 50-50 Senate, which would pave the way for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSenate GOP absences snag Trump nominees Pressley calls Georgia GOP candidates 'the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption' Warren reintroduces bill to bar lawmakers from trading stocks MORE to cast tiebreaking votes.