Ivanka Trump postpones campaign events in Georgia

President Trump Donald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE's daughter Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpTrump Jr. to campaign with Perdue in Georgia The Memo: High stakes for Trump in vaccine rollout The fight for empowerment: Women in the Middle East and North Africa MORE postponed campaign events in Georgia on Monday due to the coronavirus relief bill vote in Congress.

"Excited to be in Fulton Cty, GA this AM for an Early Voting event [with Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia pastors blast Loeffler campaign criticisms of Warnock as 'attack against the Black Church' Front-line doctors criticize Perdue, Loeffler in new Georgia ad Barrasso: Biden nominees will have to 'run the gauntlet' if GOP controls Senate MORE and David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia pastors blast Loeffler campaign criticisms of Warnock as 'attack against the Black Church' Front-line doctors criticize Perdue, Loeffler in new Georgia ad Barrasso: Biden nominees will have to 'run the gauntlet' if GOP controls Senate MORE]! Due to the COVID relief vote today, we’ll be postponing the rest of today’s events," Ivanka Trump tweeted. "We must focus on what’s most important- support for hard working Americans. Relief is on the way!"

The president's daughter and the incumbent Republican senators were originally slated to take part in a campaign rally in Walton County, Georgia, on Monday, as well as make an appearance in Suwanee. Perdue and Loeffler also rescheduled their appearances, though they are expected to head to Washington for the COVID-19 relief vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite cancellations from the headliners, a spokesperson from the Georgia Republican Party told the Walton Tribune that the Monday rally would continue.

Ivanka Trump was also scheduled to take part in a fireside chat with Loeffler and Perdue in Suwanee.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia pastors blast Loeffler campaign criticisms of Warnock as 'attack against the Black Church' Biden taps senior Hoyer staffer to join administration's communication team 'Saturday Night Live' unveils new Joe Biden after Jim Carrey's exit MORE was also forced to make adjustments to her campaign schedule in Georgia on Monday. She canceled an appearance in Suwanee, and will now only visit Columbus to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The Peach State has become a political hot spot ahead of the Senate runoff races on Jan. 5. The president will campaign in Georgia for Loeffler and Perdue on Jan. 4. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned for the Republican incumbents last weekend. Biden campaigned in the state last week for the Democratic challengers with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance BottomsBiden adviser Richmond tests positive for COVID-19 The 'Biden Team' is risk-averse, but capable and ready Adviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer MORE (D).

Polls show the candidates neck and neck ahead of the two races that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Perdue narrowly leading Ossoff by 1.6 points, while Loeffler holds a razor-thin 0.8 point lead over Warnock.

--Updated at 11:55 a.m.