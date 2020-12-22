Christie says he won't rule out running against Trump in 2024

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieTrump must concede as a holiday gift to the nation Chris Christie posts video to people refusing to wear a mask: 'Learn from my experience' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Today: Vaccine distribution starts, Electoral College meets. MORE (R) did not rule out a 2024 run against President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would 'go down like a shot dog' MORE in an interview that aired on Monday.

"I would not rule it out," Christie said on the Hugh Hewitt Show on Monday when asked if he would rule out a presidential run against Trump if he decided to run in four years.

Christie ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary in 2016, but later dropped out of the race and endorsed him.

The former New Jersey governor has since become an ally to the president, serving as the head of the president's 2016 transition planning team. He also played a role in Trump's debate Trump against President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE.

Christie told Hewitt that Trump did not listen to his advice to not interrupt Biden in the first debate.

"The last bit of advice, you know, I was in the Oval Office with him, and he’s getting ready to leave for the debate. And he said to me, you get one last shot," Christie said. "And I said let Joe Biden talk. If you let him talk, he will hurt himself. And he gave me a thumbs-up, and he walked out of the Oval Office. And he interrupted him 71 times in 90 minutes. So no, he didn’t, that was not the debate I advised him to have."

Speculation has swirled around what kind of political role Trump will take on after leaving office in January. Trump has reportedly told those closest to him that he would consider running for president again in 2024. Others have speculated that the president could end up playing the role of a kingmaker in the next Republican presidential primary.