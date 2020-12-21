Michelle Obama to appear by video at Georgia drive-in voting event

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaObama releases annual list of his favorite movies, TV shows Tucker Carlson doubles down on mocking 'illiterate' Jill Biden Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to host and produce podcasts for Spotify MORE is among a list of prominent figures taking part in a drive-in get-out-the-vote concert to help mobilize voters in Georgia ahead of the state’s pivotal Senate runoff elections next month.

Obama’s nonpartisan When We All Vote organization, which works to increase voter participation in the country, announced the event on Monday. The nonprofit will be teaming up with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest, The New Georgia Project, BET, More Than A Vote and other groups

The concert, dubbed “Celebrate Georgia!,” is set to take place at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta on Jan. 3, just two days before the Georgia runoffs.

Obama’s organization said the event will include performances from local and national talent. Hosts announced for the event also include Monica, Rick Ross, DJ Drama, Jack Harlow, Pastor Troy, Kenny Burns and Su Solo.

Obama will also appear in a video segment during the event, as will Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Chris Paul — all of whom are co-chairs of the former first lady’s organization.

Celebrity ambassadors for the group — including Jeezy, Common, Jidenna, Darren Criss, Sophia Bush and Tommy Dorfman — will also appear.

The group said the concert aims “to celebrate those that voted early and build momentum to get those who have not voted yet voted out to the polls on Election Day.”

“Through the drive-in concert and early voting and Election Day activations across the state, Celebrate Georgia! will remind voters of their power, inspire voters to make their voices heard again, encourage volunteers and shine a light on the work happening on the ground in the Peach State,” the group added.

Former President Obama has also been cutting digital ads for Democrats in Georgia with just weeks until the runoffs.

He also went to Georgia earlier this month to campaign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, who will be squaring off against incumbents Sens. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia pastors blast Loeffler campaign criticisms of Warnock as 'attack against the Black Church' Front-line doctors criticize Perdue, Loeffler in new Georgia ad Barrasso: Biden nominees will have to 'run the gauntlet' if GOP controls Senate MORE (R) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia pastors blast Loeffler campaign criticisms of Warnock as 'attack against the Black Church' Front-line doctors criticize Perdue, Loeffler in new Georgia ad Barrasso: Biden nominees will have to 'run the gauntlet' if GOP controls Senate MORE (R) in their respective races in about two weeks.

The winners of those races will determine which party controls of the Senate.