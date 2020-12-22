Biden to nominate Connecticut education commissioner as education secretary: reports

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE is set to nominate Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to be his education secretary, according to multiple reports.

The nomination is likely to be one of Biden's last nominations before the Christmas holiday and continues the trend of Biden seeking to have a diverse Cabinet. Cardona, who is Latino, has held a number of educations posts in Connecticut.

Prior to serving as the state's education commissioner, Cardona worked as an elementary school teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent.