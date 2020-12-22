Pro-Trump PAC launches $500,000 ad buy for Loeffler, Perdue

A PAC aligned with President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would 'go down like a shot dog' MORE is investing in the Georgia Senate runoff elections this week with a $500,000 ad campaign in support of Republican Sens. David Perdue David PerdueHarris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: '2020 ain't over till Jan. 5' Michelle Obama to appear by video at Georgia drive-in voting event Ivanka Trump postpones campaign events in Georgia MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerHarris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: '2020 ain't over till Jan. 5' Michelle Obama to appear by video at Georgia drive-in voting event Pro-choice pastors like Raphael Warnock have the Bible, history on their side MORE.

The two races will determine the upcoming Senate majority, with Democrats needing to win both to take back the Senate.

Representatives for the Committee to Defend the President PAC told The Hill that an ad starring Trump supporter and retired NFL star Herschel Walker would run on cable networks and digital platforms from Dec. 26 through election day. The ad is set to premiere online Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker is a former college football star at the University of Georgia.

“Georgia is the home stretch for the 2020 election, and Republicans cannot afford to lose. If we lose our Senate majority and the White House, it won’t be long before the tides of socialism sweep across our country," said the group's chairman, Ted Harvey, in an emailed statement.

"However, with Georgia in hand, Republicans can defend President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda from left-wing attacks and preserve Georgia’s traditional values in Washington, D.C. With Herschel's help, we will get the ball across the goal line," he added.

Republican outside groups have thus far outspent their Democratic counterparts in the Georgia runoffs, according to a Politico analysis.

An Emerson College poll of the race last week indicated that Loeffler and Perdue hold a slim advantage over their respective Democratic challengers, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.