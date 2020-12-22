Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump's call for $2K checks

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff came out in support of President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would 'go down like a shot dog' MORE’s call for $2,000 checks to be sent to Americans as part of a coronavirus relief package, upping pressure on his Republican rival Sen. David Perdue David PerdueHarris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: '2020 ain't over till Jan. 5' Michelle Obama to appear by video at Georgia drive-in voting event Ivanka Trump postpones campaign events in Georgia MORE to do the same.

“$2,000 checks now,” Ossoff tweeted after Trump blasted a $900 billion stimulus package that included $600 checks for some Americans.

$2,000 checks now. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 23, 2020

"$600 is a joke. Families have credit cards maxed out, unable to afford prescriptions, the rent, the car payment," he added on CNN. "I urged the United States Congress to pass additional direct stimulus payments of $2,000 to every American right now."

The Tuesday night developments marked an unusual instance in which Ossoff and Trump were in agreement. Perdue has yet to weigh in on Trump's demand.

Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat who is running in Georgia’s other Senate runoff, have been vocal opponents of Trump throughout their campaign, while Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerHarris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: '2020 ain't over till Jan. 5' Michelle Obama to appear by video at Georgia drive-in voting event Pro-choice pastors like Raphael Warnock have the Bible, history on their side MORE (R), who is looking to fend off Warnock’s challenge, have remained in lockstep with the White House.

Neither Warnock nor Perdue’s campaigns immediately said if they agreed with Trump’s remarks when reached by The Hill.

Democrats had been advocating for a broader coronavirus stimulus package while Republicans were tepid about the overall price tag despite Trump’s urging for them to “go big.”

Trump in a video posted on Twitter berated Congress over a $2.3 trillion package that it passed Monday, which includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief and $1.4 trillion to fund the government until October.

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” Trump said.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously,” he added.