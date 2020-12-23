Biden introduces Cardona as pick for Education secretary

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNewsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims MORE introduced his nominee for Education secretary, Miguel Cardona, on Wednesday, stressing the administration's push to improve public education during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this critical moment of our nation's history, it's essential that there is an educator serving as secretary of Education," Biden said in Wilmington, Del.

The president-elect called the decision to choose Cardona, who currently serves as Connecticut's education commissioner, "easy."

Cardona, the first Latino education commissioner in Connecticut, has worked as an elementary school teacher, principal and assistant superintendent.

"With that preparation and grounding, Dr. Cardona has brought his heart, knowledge and passion for education to bear on behalf of all students across Connecticut," Biden said.

Cardona will be the second Puerto Rican and third Latino to hold the top education post in the U.S. if his nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

He noted the importance of supporting educators, noting the challenges they faced before the pandemic.

"It should not take a pandemic for us to realize how important teachers are this country," Cardona said. "There are no shortage of challenges ahead, no shortage of problems for us to solve."

Cardona called on Americans to "reimagine education," and for greater equity in schools.

"We have allowed what the educational scholar Pedro Noguera calls the 'normalization of failure' to hold back too many of America’s children," he said.

If confirmed, Cardona will face the task of achieving Biden's goal of resuming in-person classroom learning during the first 100 days of his presidency amid the coronavirus pandemic.