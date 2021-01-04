McAuliffe rakes in $6.1 million in 2020 for gubernatorial bid

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) raked in a record $6.1 million in 2020 for his latest gubernatorial bid in the state, ending the year with $5.5 million in the bank.

McAuliffe's campaign said on Monday that more than 9,000 donors contributed to the former governor's campaign, with 90 percent of the donations falling under $100.

The fundraising haul is a record in the commonwealth's gubernatorial races. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) raked in $3 million and had $2.3 million cash-on-hand at this point in his campaign four years ago.

McAuliffe brought in $1.2 million at the same point during his 2013 campaign, ending the period with $1 million cash-on-hand.

McAuliffe, who is known as a skilled fundraiser, served as governor from 2014 to 2018. He also served as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005.

The former governor launched his 2021 campaign last month, with an ambitious agenda that includes a $2 billion investment into education in Virginia. McAuliffe touted support from major figures in the commonwealth including Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who are serving as his campaign co-chairs.

“I’m running for governor because we need to think big and act boldly to create a better, more equitable future for all Virginians. My campaign is building a strong coalition with a shared vision to move Virginia forward, and I am proud to have the support of so many Virginians from across the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said in a statement.

However, McAuliffe faces a crowded Democratic primary field that includes Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D), Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D), and Del. Lee Carter (D). It is unclear how the former governor's fundraising matches up with his opponents' hauls.

The state's Democratic primary is set to take place on June 8.