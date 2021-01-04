Georgia official says 'potential threats' to Senate runoffs under investigation

A top Georgia elections official said Monday that officials are investigating potential threats surrounding Tuesday's Senate runoffs.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, would not detail specific threats but acknowledged at a Monday afternoon press conference that officials believe there could be "any number of potential threats attempting to encourage or discourage turnout."

“We’ve discussed with GBI, FBI and sheriff’s departments potentially there being threats and we’ve seen some of that nature potentially out there. They’re under investigation,” Sterling said, referring to the Georgia and federal bureaus of investigations.

Sterling encouraged Georgia voters to “please turnout, be safe, be smart and don’t let anybody get in the way of you casting your vote.”

Meanwhile, local news reported on the existence of a threatening email that was sent to employees in Cherokee County and other counties about polling locations before the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Republican Sens. David Perdue David PerdueTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a 'voice of desperation' Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a 'voice of desperation' Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE are facing challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Democrats need to capture both seats in order to gain control of the Senate in the new Congress.

Sterling spent the vast majority of his press conference debunking claims made by President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE about voter fraud in the presidential election. Trump is slated to stump for Perdue and Loeffler at a rally in Dalton, Ga., Monday evening.