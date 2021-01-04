Biden during Georgia rally blasts Trump's 'whining and complaining'

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE blasted President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE for “whining and complaining” about the election outcome and urged voters in Georgia to deliver a Senate majority to Democrats ahead of the state’s Tuesday runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the upper chamber.

Speaking at a rally on Monday in Atlanta for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Biden accused Sens. David Perdue David PerdueTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a 'voice of desperation' Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a 'voice of desperation' Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (R-Ga.) of putting their loyalty to Trump ahead of the people of Georgia.

Biden also fumed at Trump over the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it had gotten off to a “godawful start.” He accused the president of spending his time obsessing over his election loss, rather than addressing the pandemic that has ravaged the nation.

“Getting America vaccinated will be one of the most difficult operational challenges this nation has faced, but we’ve known that for months and this administration has gotten off to a god awful start,” Biden said. “The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don’t know why he still wants the job. He doesn’t want to do the work.”

Biden did not specifically mention Trump’s phone call in which he pressured Georgia’s secretary of State to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the election, or the GOP senators who will be joining an effort to contest the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.

But Biden implicitly rebuked Trump and his GOP allies for their claims of election fraud and over their efforts to contest the outcome of election.

“Politicians cannot assert, take or seize power, it is given, granted by the American people alone and we can never give that up,” Biden said. “It’s always the will of the people that must prevail, so today, tomorrow, go vote.”

Biden accused Perdue and Loeffler of enabling Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

“You have two senators who think their loyalty is to Trump, not to Georgia, who think they swore an oath to Donald Trump and not the U.S. constitution,” Biden said.

“I got elected when I was 29 and six more times as a U.S. senator from Delaware and not once did I think I took an oath to any president, Democrat or Republican,” he continued. “I took an oath to the U.S. constitution, and as president I don’t believe your U.S. senators will work for me. They’ll work for the people for Georgia. I’m not asking your senators to be loyal to me, but to be loyal to you and the U.S. Constitution, period. If you vote for John and the reverend that’s what you’ll get…they won’t put a president or the party first, they’ll put you first.”

Georgia’s Senate runoffs appear headed for the wire. Democrats must win both races to get to 50 seats in the Senate, which would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden inauguration will include 'presidential escort' to White House, virtual parade Trump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a 'voice of desperation' MORE to cast tie-breaking votes. If Republicans win just one of the races, they’ll have a majority.

Biden on Monday pleaded with voters to give Democrats the majority, saying that if they win both races the Congress will quickly pass a stimulus bill that sends $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks to eligible Americans.

“If you send Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there, it’s that simple,” Biden said. “The power is in your hands. By electing John and the reverend, You can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington and this nation.”