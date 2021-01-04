Obama warns of threats to 'fundamental principles of our democracy' after Trump Georgia call

Former President Obama on Monday warned of threats to the “fundamental principles of our democracy,” a day after leaked audio of President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE pressuring Georgia's top election official to find 11,000 votes to overturn the election in his favor.

“Tomorrow is Election Day in Georgia and the stakes could not be higher. We’re seeing how far some will go to retain power and threaten the fundamental principles of our democracy,” Obama, who has been campaigning in recent weeks to help bolster the two Democratic candidates in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections, wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

“But our democracy isn’t about any individual, even a president—it’s about you,” he wrote before urging Georgia residents to utilize their “most powerful tool” as Americans and vote on Tuesday.

Obama did not mention Trump by name.

His comments come as Trump faces criticism on both sides of the aisle for telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in a call on Saturday that he should “find” the “11,780 votes” needed to reverse his defeat in Georgia.

Audio of the call, which lasts about an hour, was published by The Washington Post on Sunday after the president tweeted about a call with Raffensperger earlier in the day.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), one of a number of Republicans who have criticized Trump over the call, told The Hill that he thinks it was “wrong to go to a secretary of state” and ask him to find votes.

“We work our butts off to win elections; after the election we play fair and square,” he said.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMcCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results 'Trumpification' of the GOP will persist LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (Wyo.), the highest-ranking GOP woman in Congress, said she found the call “deeply troubling” and added that she thinks “everybody ought to listen to the full hour of it.”

In a recent interview discussing the call, Raffensperger said the audio would not have been released if the president didn't tweet “something that was false.”

“But he’s the one that couldn’t — you know, had to put it out on Twitter. And so, if you’re going to put out stuff that we don’t believe is true, then we will respond in kind,” Raffensperger added.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Raffensperger over the election in Georgia, which went blue in a presidential race for the first time in decades.

Tuesday's runoff elections will determine control of the Senate for the next two years. Republicans need to win just one of the two races to keep their majority.