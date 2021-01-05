Live coverage: Georgia Senate runoffs

Georgia voters headed to the polls Tuesday in the state's two Senate runoffs that will ultimately determine control of the Senate.

Republican David Perdue David PerdueTrump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs MORE (Ga.), whose Senate term officially ended Sunday, is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence 'comes through for us' Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation MORE (R-Ga.) is battling a challenge from Raphael Warnock.

The competitive races have been at the center of the U.S. political universe for weeks, with Republicans needing to win at least one of the races to preserve their majority in the upper chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 3 million Georgians voted early in the races.

Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. ET. Stay here for live coverage.

7:54 p.m.

The Georgia Senate races haven’t only set a state record for turnout in a runoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly $500 million has been spent on advertising in the runoff campaigns, according to AdImpact, a firm that tracks ad spending.

Election Day is tomorrow and the #GeorgiaSenate runoffs stand at a combined total of $491M. #GApol — AdImpact, formerly Advertising Analytics (@ad_impact) January 5, 2021

It’s not all that surprising given how much money the candidates have raised over the past two months. But the hefty ad spending shows just how much campaigns and party organizations are willing to drop on races that are expected to be won at the margins.

Ossoff leads the pack in ad spending at $87.6 million. He’s followed by Warnock, who dropped $72.5 million. Perdue and Loeffler’s campaigns spent about $50 million each.

Nevertheless, outside groups aligned with the Republicans have made up the difference, spending roughly three times as much as Democratic groups backing Ossoff and Warnock.

ADVERTISEMENT

7 p.m. EST

Polling sites have closed throughout Georgia and election workers will begin counting votes in two runoffs that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

It’s unclear exactly how long the counting process will take — and when the races are decided depends largely on how close the vote is. Gabriel Sterling, the elections system manager in Georgia, said it could be “a couple days” before the winners are called if the results show tight races.





Nearly 3.1 million voters had already cast their ballots in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs, either absentee or early in person. Military and overseas ballots must arrive at election offices by Friday, more than 17,000 of which are still outstanding.



Turnout in the dual Senate runoffs has already set a record in Georgia, beating a record previously set in 2008, when former Sen. Saxby Chambliss Clarence (Saxby) Saxby ChamblissTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Ex-GOP senator from Georgia suffers mild stroke: report Fight for Senate majority boils down to Georgia MORE “If I’m a betting person, which I’m not, I would say it’s going to be a couple days because I anticipate it’s going to be a close race,” Sterling told reporters at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.Nearly 3.1 million voters had already cast their ballots in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs, either absentee or early in person. Military and overseas ballots must arrive at election offices by Friday, more than 17,000 of which are still outstanding.Turnout in the dual Senate runoffs has already set a record in Georgia, beating a record previously set in 2008, when former Sen.(R-Ga.) faced off against Democrat Jim Martin.

5:35 p.m. EST