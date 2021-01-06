Watch live: Ossoff speaks with Georgia Senate runoff too close to call

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.



He has widened his lead over Republican David Perdue David PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE, whose Senate term ended last Sunday, in the state's runoff election, but the race is too close to be called.

You can watch Ossoff's remarks live in the video player above.