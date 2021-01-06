LIVE COVERAGE: Pro-Trump protesters gather in Washington

Thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to protest the president’s election loss and support his far-fetched efforts to overturn the results.

Trump is slated to speak to throngs of supporters at the “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The demonstrations are taking place the same day that Congress meets to certify the Electoral College votes showing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE’s victory.

The protests have ushered in concerns about potential violence and clashes. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserTrump supporters show up to DC for election protest Bowser to DOJ, Pentagon: DC isn't asking federal law enforcement to assist with protests Trump raises pressure on Pence, incorrectly stating he could throw out electors MORE (D) activated the National Guard ahead of the demonstrations.

A handful of people have already been arrested in Washington Tuesday evening ahead of the protests.

Follow along with our live coverage.