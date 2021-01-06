Stacey Abrams on Georgia runoff elections: 'Across our state, we roared'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) celebrated Wednesday morning as it appeared that Democrats would take at least one of the state's two Senate seats following the previous day's runoff elections.

In a tweet, Abrams said her party had "roared" across the state as the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) was projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE (R) and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff held a lead over Republican incumbent David Perdue David PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE in a race that has yet to be called. A Democratic sweep would put the party in control of the Senate for the first time in years.

"With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path. But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go...but well done!" Abrams wrote in the tweet posted after midnight Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path. But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go...but well done! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 6, 2021

Many Democrats have credited Abrams's voter registration efforts, launched after her unsuccessful 2018 bid for governor, for driving turnout in the two races as well as delivering a Peach State victory for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE, the first time a Democratic presidential nominee has won the state in almost three decades.