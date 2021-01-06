GOP senator confronted by Trump supporters over electoral challenge: 'The law matters'

Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungDon't let critics derail an imperfect coronavirus relief bill that still has a lot of good in it Bipartisan senators urge surprise billing deal's inclusion in year-end package Shelton's Fed nomination on knife's edge amid coronavirus-fueled absences MORE (R-Ind.) pushed back on Wednesday against pro-Trump protesters as they urged him to lodge a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE’s Electoral College victory, arguing that he was duty-bound to certify the vote.

“My opinion doesn’t matter,” a visibly frustrated Young told a group of protesters outside the Russell Senate Office Building. “And you know what? When it comes to the law, our opinions don’t matter. The law matters.”

One protester then argued that Democrats “haven’t followed the law,” echoing a claim by President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE that the election results in a handful of states were marred by voter fraud and other nefarious activities.

“I value your opinion. I actually share your concerns. I share your conviction that President Trump should remain president. I share that conviction,” Young continues. “But the law matters. I took an oath under God — under God — I took an oath. Do we still take that seriously in this country?”

Republican senators are being swarmed by Trump protesters on the Hill. Here’s an exasperated @SenToddYoung saying he won’t vote against certifying the election.



“I took oath under God... does that still matter in this country?” pic.twitter.com/9nQEbt9Okl — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

The confrontation between Young who was, until recently, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, comes as Congress meets to formally certify last month’s Electoral College vote affirming Biden’s status as president-elect.

Trump has continued to assert that the presidential race was “rigged” against him and should be overturned.

However, federal election officials as well as former Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrHillicon Valley: US intel agencies blame Russia for massive SolarWinds hack | Website crashes mar early coronavirus vaccine rollouts | Google workers make waves with new union OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Intel agencies point finger to Moscow on hack | Trump orders carrier to stay in Mideast | Defense letter took two days US intel agencies blame Russia for massive SolarWinds hack MORE have stated that there is no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud. In November, a coalition of election officials and voting equipment manufacturers stated that the election was one of the safest in U.S. history.

Dozens of the president’s allies in the House and several in the Senate have said they will formally challenge the election results in a handful of states, though those objections almost certainly will have no effect on the outcome of the presidential race.

Trump has also put pressure on Vice President Pence, who is charged with presiding over the joint session of Congress, to reject “fraudulently chosen electors.” Pence's role in the session is largely ceremonial, and he does not have the legal authority to invalidate their votes.

In a statement released shortly after his run-in with the protesters on Wednesday, Young vowed to “certify the will of the states as presented,” noting that, “the people voted and the Electoral College voted. Congress must fulfill its role in turn.”

"Like so many of my patriotic constituents and colleagues, I too wish the results of this election were different. I strongly supported President Trump and his agenda the last four years. I campaigned hard for him,” Young said. “But upon assuming this office, I took a solemn, inviolable oath to support and defend our Constitution, just as I did as a United States Marine. I will not violate that oath.”

Updated at 12:41 p.m.