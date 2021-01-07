Biden: Riot at Capitol was 'culmination' of Trump's attacks on democratic institutions

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here's how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE called the violence and rioting at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday a "culmination" of President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE's attacks on democratic institutions.

"I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming, but that isn't true," Biden said, speaking on Thursday from Wilmington, Del. "The past four years we've had a president who's made his contempt for our democracy, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done."

"He unleashed an all-out assault on [the] institutions of our democracy from the outset and yesterday was the culmination of that unrelenting attack," he said.

Biden went on to address what he called a double standard between the rioters at the Capitol and other, separate protests.

"They weren't protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple," the president-elect said.

Biden also compared the treatment of Wednesday's rioters to protesters involved in the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted nationwide earlier this year.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they would have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," he said. "We all know that's true. And it's unacceptable. Totally unacceptable."

The remarks came as Biden introduced his nominees to serve at the Department of Justice, including his nominee for attorney general, judge Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandLindsey Graham praises Merrick Garland as 'sound choice' to serve as attorney general The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from chaotic downtown DC Biden to name Merrick Garland for attorney general MORE.

News broke that Biden was nominating Garland, a former Supreme Court nominee, on Wednesday shortly before the rioters descended on Capitol Hill.

The rioters broke glass and barriers at the building, vandalizing halls and offices. Vice President Pence and lawmakers were present at the Capitol for the certification of the Electoral College vote, which was halted amid the chaos.

Four people were killed and 69 people were arrested as a result of Wednesday's events.

Biden's Electoral College win was made official after lawmakers resumed their business later that night.