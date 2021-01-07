RNC meeting cheers Trump one day after Capitol violence: report

President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE was met with cheers on Thursday when he called in to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) winter meeting, according to a Washington Post report.

Calling into a members-only breakfast on Thursday morning, the president apologized for missing the meeting, but insisted he wanted to speak. At one point, someone in the room reportedly yelled “we love you” as the president spoke.

At no point, according to the Post’s report, did Trump mention the events of Wednesday, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has for months refused to acknowledge his loss in the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here's how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE, claiming that widespread voter fraud and systemic irregularities tarnished the vote.

He has encouraged his supporters to challenge the election results, telling them shortly before they stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to “walk down to the Capitol.”

The event was marked by brawls between rioters and police, as the president’s supporters defaced the Capitol and forced an evacuation of lawmakers, congressional staffers, journalists and others in the building.

The RNC was caught up in the chaos Wednesday after a pipe bomb was found near the party's headquarters just blocks away from the Capitol. Another explosive was found outside the nearby Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters, according to law enforcement officials.

The National Guard was eventually activated to assist law enforcement in clearing the Capitol Complex. Members of Congress reconvened Wednesday night to finish the certification process.

The storming of the Capitol — an unprecedented event in American history — has focused bipartisan criticism at Trump, who at times appeared to condone the actions of his supporters. On Thursday, a handful of administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine ChaoWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Trump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions Trump to name Giuliani's son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council MORE, resigned, citing the events at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a growing number of elected officials, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerLate-night hosts announce plans to discuss Capitol violence The Memo: Trump chaos comes to Capitol Trump tells rioters to 'go home' while stoking election fury MORE (R-Ill.), have called for Trump’s removal or resignation.