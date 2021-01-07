Harris condemns violence at Capitol: 'It has no place in our democracy'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here's how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol On The Money: Dow closes at new record despite Capitol riot | Schumer says K checks will be top priority of Democratic-controlled Senate MORE delivered her first public remarks about the violence at the Capitol on Thursday, echoing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here's how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE in calling it "an assault on the rule of law."

"What we saw yesterday in our nation’s capital was, as the president-elect has called it, an assault on the rule of law. And it has no place in our democracy," Harris said while speaking from Wilmington, Del.

"I believe we must ask ourselves two questions about what happened yesterday: What went wrong? And how do we make it right?" she said. "And I believe the answers require us to recognize that the challenge we're facing in our country is about more than the actions of the few we watched yesterday."

"It's about how to reform, how to transform a justice system that does not work equally for all. A justice system that is experienced differently depending on whether you are white or Black," Harris said.

The vice president-elect had joined Biden in a tweet on Wednesday denouncing violence at the Capitol after Trump supporters stormed the building.

"I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, 'allow the work of democracy to go forward,'" Harris tweeted.

Four people died, including one woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer, amid the rioting Wednesday. Police said that 69 people were arrested as a result of Wednesday's events.

The rioters broke glass and barriers at the building, vandalizing halls and offices. Vice President Pence and lawmakers were present at the Capitol for the certification of the Electoral College vote, which was halted amid the chaos.

Biden's Electoral College win was made official after lawmakers resumed their business later that night.