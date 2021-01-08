Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair

Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - US inoculations begin; state electors certify Biden; Barr is out The Memo: High stakes for Trump in vaccine rollout GOP leaders pinched by pro-Trump bid to reverse election outcome MORE has been reelected as the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

McDaniel, who has served in the role for the past four years, faced no opposition in her bid for a third term as the GOP’s top officer. She was unanimously reelected on Friday at the RNC’s winter meeting in Amelia Island, Fla., north of Jacksonville.

Heading into the meeting, McDaniel’s reelection was not in doubt. President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for 'irresponsible' behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE endorsed her for a third term as RNC chair in November.

Still, she will begin her new term at a tumultuous and difficult time for the GOP.

The party is reeling from both Trump’s loss in the November presidential election and disappointing defeats in two Senate runoffs in Georgia earlier this week that cost Republicans the majority in the upper chamber.

At the same time, Trump and some of his closest allies are under fire after a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election.

Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has repeated claims that the election was tainted by widespread voter fraud. He conceded defeat only on Thursday, as a growing number of GOP lawmakers and administration officials distanced themselves from him.

McDaniel will begin her latest term as RNC chair charged with charting a path forward for the GOP in a post-Trump Washington. But she remains a stalwart supporter of the president and her reelection could fuel debate among some Republicans, who may be eager to move past Trump’s brand of politics.

Meanwhile, at the RNC’s winter meeting, there’s an ongoing battle for the group’s No. 2 position. Trump loyalists are seeking to hand current co-chair Tommy Hicks, who is close to Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., another term in a contested race.