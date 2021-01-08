Rick Scott urges Trump to reconsider skipping Biden's inauguration

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) urged President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for 'irresponsible' behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE on Friday to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump 'recklessly encouraged' Capitol rioters MORE after the president said he planned to skip the Jan. 20 event.

“I am urging the President to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCapitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity congratulates member Raphael Warnock on victory in Georgia Pence's adult daughter congratulates President-elect Biden MORE,” Scott said in a statement. “He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend.”

“I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Trump announced earlier on Friday that he would not be at Biden’s swearing-in ceremony later this month, breaking from the tradition of outgoing presidents attending their successors’ inaugurations.

Vice President Pence is expected to attend Biden’s inauguration.

Trump’s decision to stay away from the ceremony on Jan. 20 comes as he faces one of the deepest crises of his presidency. A mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to certify last month’s Electoral College vote, disrupting the process and forcing lawmakers, congressional staffers and others to evacuate the building.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died amid the chaos on Wednesday.

Those riots were the culmination of a months-long refusal by Trump and his most ardent supporters to accept the results of the November election. Shortly before the mayhem began on Wednesday, Trump urged supporters in a speech to “walk down to the Capitol” as Congress prepared to certify Biden’s Electoral College win.

Even as law enforcement worked to clear the Capitol of rioters, Trump appeared at times to condone the violence, saying in a since-deleted tweet that “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots.”

In the days since the violence at the Capitol, Trump has conceded that Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20 and that there will be an orderly transfer of power to a new administration.

Still, he’s facing mounting pressure in his final days in the White House. Democrats have called for him to resign and have threatened impeachment if he does not do so. Meanwhile, some Republicans have expressed openness to Trump’s removal from office, while others have sought to distance themselves from the president.