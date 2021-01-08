Biden to receive second dose of vaccine in public

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump 'recklessly encouraged' Capitol rioters MORE will receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine publicly on Monday and key members of the new administration are starting to get vaccinated as they prepare to come into office.

Monday marks 21 days since Biden received his first dose, which is the recommended timeframe given by the Centers for Disease Control. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCapitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity congratulates member Raphael Warnock on victory in Georgia Pence's adult daughter congratulates President-elect Biden MORE will receive her second dose in the coming weeks.

Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden aims to freeze Trump's 'midnight regulations' Biden expected to name remaining Cabinet nominees in 2021 Electoral College action by Congress should be a formality, Biden team says MORE said both Biden and Harris would receive their shots in public as part of a public awareness campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ll both do it publicly to continue to instill confidence in the vaccine’s safety and efficacy,” Psaki said.

In addition, members of the incoming administration have begun to receive the vaccine, starting with the national security team, Cabinet nominees and those in the line of succession for the presidency.

Psaki said 35 individuals that be in close proximity to Biden and Harris will be vaccinated soon.

“These vaccinations are being conducted now so that these individuals can complete their inoculation shortly after Jan. 20,” she said.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will not be receiving the second dose of the vaccine on Monday with Biden, but rather in the coming weeks.