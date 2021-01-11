Pennsylvania's lt. gov says he raised $500K since floating possible Senate run

Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) announced Monday that he raised $500,000 since revealing he was considering a Senate run last week.

Fetterman's team said 15,000 contributions came in from donors in all 50 states and 63 of the commonwealth's 67 counties.

“Without question, this display of support has intensified and accelerated this decision process, and a decision will be forthcoming in a matter of weeks," Fetterman said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes three days after Fetterman's campaign website announced that the Pennsylvania Democrat was "exploring" a Senate run for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-Pa.) seat.

“Pennsylvania will be the most important Senate race in 2022,” the announcement said. “We think we can win if we go for it. But before we decide to run, we want to know who's with us," the pop-up reads, asking, "Will you make a donation today if you want to see John run?”

The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first outlet to report that Fetterman was mulling a run.

Twenty Republican-held seats will be up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections, while only 14 Democratic-held seats will be on the ballot. Additionally, Democrats are targeting seats, like Toomey's, after their victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Democrats are set to have an advantage with Toomey's retirement creating an incumbency and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenOutgoing Capitol Police chief accuses House, Senate security officials of hindering efforts to call in National Guard: WaPo PGA announces plans to move 2022 championship from Trump property Former Democratic senator: Biden Justice Department may investigate Jan. 6 rally speakers for incitement MORE in the White House.