Dow Chemical won't donate to politicians who opposed election results

Dow Chemical is suspending corporate and employee political action committee contributions to members of Congress who objected to the certification of the Electoral College vote last week.

In implementing the suspension, Dow joins a growing number of corporations who have vowed to stop contributing to Republican members of Congress who objected to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenOutgoing Capitol Police chief accuses House, Senate security officials of hindering efforts to call in National Guard: WaPo PGA announces plans to move 2022 championship from Trump property Former Democratic senator: Biden Justice Department may investigate Jan. 6 rally speakers for incitement MORE’s Electoral College victory after a mob of President Trump Donald TrumpOutgoing Capitol Police chief accuses House, Senate security officials of hindering efforts to call in National Guard: WaPo PGA announces plans to move 2022 championship from Trump property Former Democratic senator: Biden Justice Department may investigate Jan. 6 rally speakers for incitement MORE’s supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Dow is immediately suspending all corporate and employee political action committee (PAC) contributions to any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the suspension will remain in place for a single election cycle and “specifically includes contributions to the candidate’s reelection committee and their affiliated PACs.”

“Dow is committed to the principles of democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. Our values – integrity, respect for people, and protecting our planet – are the foundation on which we stand and our values guide our political contributions,” the company wrote.

That Dow had suspended contributions to some GOP lawmakers was first reported by the newsletter Popular Information.

The riot, the culmination of a months-long effort by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the presidential election, have intensified pressure on the president to resign or be impeached.

Congress certified the Electoral College vote hours after the Capitol was cleared. But despite the deadly episode, 147 GOP members of Congress — 139 in the House and eight in the Senate — still voted to object to the certification of Electoral College votes in at least one state.

Since then, some Republicans have faced growing backlash from the corporate world. Trump has been suspended from major social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, while an increasing number of corporations have paused political contributions to GOP lawmakers who challenged the election results.

Among the other companies that have suspended contributions are the hotel chain Marriott and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.