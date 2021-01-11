Rick Scott sees 'big opportunity' to win back Senate in 2022 due to Democratic 'overreach'

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said that Democratic “overreach” in the coming years will help propel the GOP back into the Senate majority in 2022.

In an interview with Fox News, Scott acknowledged the hit Republicans took last week after losing two Senate seats in Georgia and, consequently, their majority in the upper chamber. But he predicted that Democratic policy priorities over the next two years would eventually drive people back in the GOP’s corner, calling next year's midterm elections a "big opportunity" for Republicans.

“Over the next two years, the Democrats are going to try to do a whole bunch of things that the public doesn’t want,” Scott said. “They don’t want packing the Supreme Court. They don’t want higher taxes and more regulation. They don’t want the police defunded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the Democrats now have the ability to go do some things. I think it’s going to help define them and I think it’s going to help us have a big win in 2022.”

Scott, who took on his new role as NRSC chair earlier this month, is taking over the Senate GOP’s campaign arm at a tumultuous time for the party.

Not only did Democrats score dual wins in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections last week, effectively taking control of the upper chamber, Republicans are facing mounting pressure to break with President Trump Donald TrumpOutgoing Capitol Police chief accuses House, Senate security officials of hindering efforts to call in National Guard: WaPo PGA announces plans to move 2022 championship from Trump property Former Democratic senator: Biden Justice Department may investigate Jan. 6 rally speakers for incitement MORE after a mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol last week as Congress met to certify the results of the Electoral College vote.

Scott lamented last week’s riots in Washington, telling Fox News that “what happened last week was bad for our country. It was horrible.”

But he also didn’t rule out including Trump in the party’s efforts to recapture Senate control in 2022, noting that the president still received broad support from conservative voters in last year’s presidential election and wields influence among a base of ultra-loyal supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s probably going to be places where he can be helpful, and there’s places where he won’t be helpful,” Scott said. “It’s sort of up to him. He got 74 million votes. He continues to have support. He had record fundraising online.”

To be sure, the 2022 Senate map isn’t exactly favorable for Republicans. The party will be defending 20 Senate seats next year, including a handful in states that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenOutgoing Capitol Police chief accuses House, Senate security officials of hindering efforts to call in National Guard: WaPo PGA announces plans to move 2022 championship from Trump property Former Democratic senator: Biden Justice Department may investigate Jan. 6 rally speakers for incitement MORE carried in November. Democrats, by contrast, are defending 14 seats.

Still, Democrats have little room for error. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two parties, and Democrats will have to fight hard to hold their gains in states like Arizona and Georgia.

Scott told Fox News that Republicans will look to seize on Democrats’ policy agenda in 2022, predicting that the party’s message will ultimately come down to convincing people that GOP priorities are “good for their family.”

“In ’22 what people are going to focus on is what’s good for their family,” he said. “My job is to explain to them that what the Democrats want to do is not as good for their family as what Republicans want to do. I think that's what's going to matter.”