Biden: 'I'm not afraid to take the oath outside'

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenOutgoing Capitol Police chief accuses House, Senate security officials of hindering efforts to call in National Guard: WaPo PGA announces plans to move 2022 championship from Trump property Former Democratic senator: Biden Justice Department may investigate Jan. 6 rally speakers for incitement MORE said on Monday that he is not afraid of being sworn in as president on the west front of the Capitol, one week after it was breached by a pro-Trump mob.

“I am not afraid to take the oath outside, and we've been getting briefed," Biden told reporters moments after receiving his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Security concerns have grown about the inauguration on Jan. 20 in the wake of last week's riot and amid reports that armed extremists are talking about taking actions.

The FBI warned in a memo on Monday that an armed group has threatened to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16 and stage an uprising if Trump is removed from office before Biden's inauguration.

Additionally, the agency has warned of similar threats in all 50 state capitol buildings on Jan. 16.

Seven-foot-tall fencing now surrounds the Capitol. The National Guard has said it will increase its troops in Washington to at least 10,000 by Saturday.

Law enforcement has also been busy tracking down the rioters who breached the building last week. Biden called for the rioters who stormed the Capitol to be held accountable.

"But I think it's critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks, who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable," Biden said. "I think that's a view that's held by the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Congress."

The president-elect was also asked whether he was concerned that impeachment efforts against Trump would hinder his chances of passing a stimulus package through Congress. Biden said has been in touch with members of Congress about a way to "bifurcate" impeachment and his agenda.

"Can we go half a day on dealing with the impeachment, and half a day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package," Biden said.