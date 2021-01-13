Poll: Majority supports Trump's impeachment and removal

A majority of voters say President Trump Donald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump's channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE should be impeached and removed from office over his role in inciting a crowd that overran the U.S. Capitol, according to a new poll.

The Morning Consult-Politico survey found that 53 percent support the House impeachment of Trump and 54 percent say the Senate should convict him and remove him from office.

Support for impeachment is deeply divided along partisan lines, with nearly 90 percent of Democrats supporting it and about 80 percent of Republicans opposing. Among independents, 47 percent support impeachment and removal, compared to 38 percent who oppose it and 15 percent who have no opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House will debate one article of impeachment on Wednesday accusing Trump of inciting a mob that stormed the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the Electoral College vote count to certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE’s victory. Five people died as a result of the riots, including a Capitol Police officer.

Democrats should have enough votes on their own to impeach Trump, but so far only five House Republicans have said they’ll join the effort.

However, House GOP leaders are not whipping members to oppose impeachment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Trump, House GOP relationship suddenly deteriorates Kinzinger says he'll vote to impeach Trump MORE (R-Ky.) is reportedly done defending Trump, and several GOP senators have called on the president to resign.

While Washington has turned on Trump, the survey found that he still has significant support within the national Republican Party.

Forty-two percent of Republicans surveyed said they’d vote for Trump if the GOP presidential primary was held today, down from 54 percent in the same survey from late November.

Seventy-seven percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing, down 8 points since the riot.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll of 1,996 registered voters was conducted from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11 and has a 2 percentage point margin of error.