Wisconsin Democrats make ad buy calling on Johnson to resign

The Wisconsin Democratic Party is placing a six-figure ad buy calling on Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonEfforts to secure elections likely to gain ground in Democrat-controlled Congress Colbert asks Republicans 'have you had enough?' in live show after Capitol violence Republican infighting on election intensifies MORE (R) to resign in the wake of last week’s breach of the Capitol.

“A violent mob attacks the Capitol, incited by power-hungry politicians like Ron Johnson,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad spot as footage of the riot flashes across the screen before eventually proclaiming that Johnson is “unfit to serve.”

The ad marks the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s first of the 2022 election cycle, when Johnson is slated to appear on the ballot. He has not yet said whether he will seek a third term in the Senate.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ad.

The ad is an early preview of how Democrats plan to seize on last week’s events, which saw a mob of President Trump Donald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump's channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE’s supporters lay siege to the Capitol as Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE’s Electoral College victory.

The riots, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, have intensified criticism of Trump and some of his Republican allies in Congress, who spread false allegations that the 2020 presidential election had been marred by widespread voter fraud and systemic irregularities.

Ultimately, eight senators voted last week to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote. Johnson was not among them.

Still, Democrats have put Johnson in their political crosshairs as he barrels toward 2022.

The two-term Wisconsin Republican has been among Trump’s staunchest allies in the Senate, playing a crucial role in investigating the president’s political adversaries, including Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Johnson has also repeatedly promoted false claims of voter fraud, using his perch as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee to amplify Trump’s grievances.

But last week’s riots at the Capitol have prompted Democrats to point the finger at lawmakers like Johnson for their steadfast support of Trump.

“Wisconsinites deserve to know the truth about Ron Johnson — that he fueled the fire of a violent insurrection that left five people dead,” Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Ron Johnson helped create this disaster, and now it’s time he take accountability and step down.”