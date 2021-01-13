Progressive Jennifer Carroll Foy says she raised over $1.9M in Virginia governor's race

Former Virginia state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy's (D) campaign said in a memo released on Wednesday that she has raised over $1.9 million last year in her gubernatorial campaign.

Foy's campaign is beginning 2021 with $1.3 million cash on hand. Additionally, Foy's campaign said 94 percent of the donations raised were less than $100, while 77 percent gave $25 or less to the campaign.

The announcement comes roughly a week after former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is running again for the position, said he raised a record $6.1 million in 2020 and ended the year with $5.5 million in the bank.

Foy announced her bid for Virginia governor in May of last year. Foy's campaign said in June she raked in $275,000 in her first week as a candidate for the Democratic primary.

Foy is seen as a progressive in the race, touting endorsements from groups like Democracy for America, Sunrise Movement Virginia, Virginia Justice Democrats, and IBEW Local 26.

She has highlighted her past experience as a public defender and her upbringing in Petersburg, Va. If elected, she would be the first female governor of Virginia and the first Black female governor in American history.

Foy was the first candidate to jump into the Democratic primary, which has since grown to include McAuliffe, Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Lee Carter.