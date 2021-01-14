Biden to name Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee: report

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE is planning to name former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee, according to multiple reports.

The Hill has reached out to Harrison for comment.

The former Senate candidate told The Washington Post in November that he would consider taking the senior position in the party if it was offered to him. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) had pushed him for the role.

“I can’t betray any conversations with Whip, but I know that it’s something that he seems to think that I could do. I’d put it that way,” Harrison said, referring to his support from Clyburn.

“If that’s something that they are interested in me doing, I’ll definitely take a good look,” he said.

Harrison is widely known and connected within Democratic Party circles. He previously served as the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 2013 to 2017.

While he lost by roughly 10 percentage points to Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP senators call for commission to investigate Capitol attack Graham urging Biden to get Pelosi to 'call off' impeachment proceedings McConnell says he's undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump MORE (R-S.C.) in the 2020 election, he broke fundraising records in the race, raking in about $109 million.

The Democratic Party will face the task of defending narrow majorities in the House and Senate in 2022 under Biden's administration. Thirty-four Senate seats and all 435 House seats will be up for reelection.