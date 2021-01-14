Graham congratulates former rival Harrison on being picked to lead DNC

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP senators call for commission to investigate Capitol attack Graham urging Biden to get Pelosi to 'call off' impeachment proceedings McConnell says he's undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump MORE (R-S.C.) on Thursday congratulated his former rival Jaime Harrison after reports surfaced that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE planned to tap Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"Congratulations to @harrisonjaime for being selected as Chair of the @DNC," Graham said in a tweet. "This is a big honor and I’m confident he will do a good job representing the Democratic cause. Jaime will be a formidable opponent."

Harrison challenged Graham during the 2020 general election, attracting nationwide attention and raising $109 million in his bid. However, the incumbent Republican defeated the Democratic challenger by roughly 10 points on election night in November.

But Harrison is still considered a formidable fundraiser and connected within Democratic Party circles. He previously served as the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 2013-2017.

If chosen by Biden, Harrison will face the task of defending narrow majorities in the House and Senate in 2022 under Biden's administration. Thirty-four Senate seats and all 435 House seats will be up for reelection.

Harrison said last November that he would consider leading the DNC if the job was offered to him.

“I can’t betray any conversations with Whip, but I know that it’s something that he seems to think that I could do. I’d put it that way,” Harrison said, referring to his support from House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who had pushed him for the role.

“If that’s something that they are interested in me doing, I’ll definitely take a good look,” he said.