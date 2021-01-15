Pelosi endorses McAuliffe for Virginia governor

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump seeks to freeze .4 billion of programs in final week of presidency Dozens on FBI's terrorist watchlist were in DC day of Capitol riot Porter loses seat on House panel overseeing financial sector MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday endorsed former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in his second bid for the governor's mansion.

"Voters around this country and across the Commonwealth are hurting, and they are looking for big, bold solutions from our leaders like those Terry has proposed," Pelosi said in a statement. "His plans to invest in education, rebuild Virginia’s economy and create a stronger, more equitable Commonwealth are exactly what’s needed. Together with our Democratic majority and the incoming Biden Administration, I know Terry will deliver for Virginia families again.”

Additionally, Pelosi's campaign committee donated $100,000 to McAuliffe's campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi's endorsement comes as McAuliffe has rolled out a number of policy initiatives, most recently a plan to expand access to affordable prescription drugs in Virginia.

In addition to receiving the backing of Pelosi, McAuliffe has also garnered endorsements from major figures in Virginia politics, including state House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) and state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D), who are serving as his campaign co-chairs.

The former governor is seen as the front-runner in the crowded Democratic primary field due to his high name recognition and popularity within the commonwealth. He raked in $6.1 million in 2020, ending the year with $5.5 million in cash on hand.

McAuliffe will face off against Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Del. Lee Carter in Virginia's Democratic primary on June 8.