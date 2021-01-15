Biden taps Atlanta mayor for senior DNC role

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenConfirmation hearing for Biden's DNI pick postponed Biden's Sunday inauguration rehearsal postponed due to security concerns: report Murkowski says it would be 'appropriate' to bar Trump from holding office again MORE has tapped Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance BottomsAtlanta city council members seek to fund proposal for private police force Ivanka Trump postpones campaign events in Georgia Biden adviser Richmond tests positive for COVID-19 MORE to serve in a top post at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), where she'll focus on voter engagement and protection.

"I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice Chair of the @DNC. I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans," Bottoms said in a tweet Thursday.

Bottoms earned national recognition last year for spearheading Atlanta's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her work alongside former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams turning out Georgia's Democratic voters in the general election and subsequent Senate runoffs last week.

Bottoms was floated as a potential running mate for Biden before he picked Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden calls for swift action while outlining .9 trillion virus relief package Porter loses seat on House panel overseeing financial sector The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump's growing isolation as administration comes to an end MORE.

At the DNC, Bottoms will be the vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection.

Biden on Thursday also named former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to serve as DNC chair, with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerLegislatures boost security after insurrection, FBI warnings Minnesota governor to deploy National Guard to protect state capitol ahead of inauguration Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol MORE (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthThe best way to handle veterans, active-duty military that participated in Capitol riot Overnight Defense: National Guard boosts DC presence ahead of inauguration | Lawmakers demand probes into troops' role in Capitol riot | Financial disclosures released for Biden Pentagon nominee Duckworth demands Pentagon investigate whether troops participated in Capitol riots MORE (D-Ill.) as vice-chairs.

The DNC will be faced with the daunting task of defending narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate during the 2022 midterm elections, when the party that occupies the White House tends to lose congressional seats.

"We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done," Biden said in a statement Thursday.