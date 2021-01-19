Georgia secretary of state certifies Warnock, Ossoff victories in Senate runoffs

Georgia’s top election official on Tuesday certified Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockThe Hill's Morning Report - An inauguration like no other This week: Tensions running high in Trump's final days A tribute to Ebenezer Baptist Church: From Martin Luther King to Raphael Warnock MORE and Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffThe Hill's Morning Report - An inauguration like no other This week: Tensions running high in Trump's final days Harris resigns Senate seat ahead of swearing in as VP MORE as the winners of two closely watched Senate runoffs, affirming a pair of Democratic victories that will effectively hand the party control of the upper chamber.

The certification of the runoff results by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) comes as Democrats prepare to take power in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman accused of trying to sell Pelosi laptop to Russians arrested Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Trump moves to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on Europe, Brazil MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSenate majority offers Biden new avenues on Trump environmental rollbacks Empire State Building lights on eve of Biden inauguration to honor COVID-19 victims READ: Harris letter resigning from Senate ahead of inauguration MORE are slated to be sworn in Wednesday.

Warnock ousted Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerNikki Haley unveils PAC ahead of possible 2024 White House bid McConnell has said he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses: report Top Republican congressional aide resigns, rips GOP lawmakers who objected to Biden win MORE (R-Ga.) in a hotly contested runoff election on Jan. 6, while Ossoff defeated former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueNikki Haley unveils PAC ahead of possible 2024 White House bid McConnell has said he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses: report Trump's legacy is discord and division MORE (R-Ga.) in a simultaneous contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the election results certified, Warnock and Ossoff could be sworn in to their new roles in Washington as soon as Wednesday.

Prior to the runoffs, Republicans held a 50-to-48-seat advantage in the Senate. The dual victories in Georgia, however, will allow Democrats to effectively control the chamber; in the event of a 50-50 vote, Harris will be the tie-breaker.

Georgia has long been a Republican stronghold. But it has emerged as a key battleground state as its population has grown and demographics have shifted.

In November, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state in nearly three decades.

With their victories earlier this month, Warnock and Ossoff became the first Democrats in more than 20 years to win Senate contests in Georgia.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, will be only the second Black senator from the South since Reconstruction.