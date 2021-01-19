Warnock, Ossoff to be sworn into Senate Wednesday afternoon

Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockThe Hill's Morning Report - An inauguration like no other This week: Tensions running high in Trump's final days A tribute to Ebenezer Baptist Church: From Martin Luther King to Raphael Warnock MORE and Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffThe Hill's Morning Report - An inauguration like no other This week: Tensions running high in Trump's final days Harris resigns Senate seat ahead of swearing in as VP MORE will be sworn in as Georgia’s new senators on Wednesday, hours after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman accused of trying to sell Pelosi laptop to Russians arrested Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Trump moves to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on Europe, Brazil MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSenate majority offers Biden new avenues on Trump environmental rollbacks Empire State Building lights on eve of Biden inauguration to honor COVID-19 victims READ: Harris letter resigning from Senate ahead of inauguration MORE take their oaths of office.

The swearing-in ceremonies for the two Georgia Democrats will take place at the U.S. Capitol at 4:30 p.m. EST, their campaigns announced on Tuesday. The ceremonies will be presided over by Kamala Harris, who at that point will be vice president.

Earlier on Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified their electoral victories, reaffirming the two Democrats as the next senators from Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warnock and Ossoff won a pair of runoff elections earlier this month, ousting Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerNikki Haley unveils PAC ahead of possible 2024 White House bid McConnell has said he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses: report Top Republican congressional aide resigns, rips GOP lawmakers who objected to Biden win MORE (R-Ga.) and former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueNikki Haley unveils PAC ahead of possible 2024 White House bid McConnell has said he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses: report Trump's legacy is discord and division MORE (R-Ga.), respectively.

Their victories were a massive boon to Democrats, effectively handing the party control of the Senate. Once they are sworn in, the upper chamber will be split evenly between the two parties, though Harris will cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

Both Warnock and Ossoff will break barriers when they are sworn in.

Warnock will become Georgia’s first Black senator and only the second Black senator from a southern state since Reconstruction. Ossoff, meanwhile, will be the first Jewish senator from Georgia.

Once a Republican stronghold, Georgia has become one of the fastest-growing and most-diverse battlegrounds in the country, marked by fierce and increasingly close elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in nearly three decades in November after he narrowly defeated President Trump Donald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News' DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE in Georgia.

Ossoff and Warnock didn’t receive enough support at the time to win their respective races outright. But both advanced to runoff elections that garnered national attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in political spending.

Their victories in the Jan. 6 runoff elections were driven by record-shattering voter turnout, especially in Democratic-leaning parts of the state, like Atlanta and its sprawling suburbs.