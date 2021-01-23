Arizona Gov. Ducey says he won't run against Mark Kelly for Senate

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyNational Guardsmen begin leaving Washington following controversial deployment Cindy McCain on possible GOP censure: 'I think I'm going to make T-shirts' Arizona's GOP governor to attend Biden inauguration MORE (R) closed the door on a potential Senate run in 2022 amid rumors that he could challenge Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyBipartisan Senate gang to talk with Biden aide on coronavirus relief K Street navigates virtual inauguration week Cindy McCain on possible GOP censure: 'I think I'm going to make T-shirts' MORE (D).

“I’m not running for the United States Senate. It’s a no. I’m 100 percent focused on being the governor of the state of Arizona,” he said in an interview with The New York Times that was published Saturday. “I’ve accepted the role as the chairman of the [Republican Governors Association]. So I’ve got a full-time job and then I’ve got a full-time job beyond that. And that’s what my focus is.”

Kelly’s seat, which he won in a special election in November and is up again in 2022 for a full term, is a top priority for Republicans in the midterms. The party is eager to make up ground in the state after ceding both of its Senate seats to Democrats and losing the presidential race to President Joe Biden Joe BidenMcCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden Biden, Trudeau agree to meet next month Fauci infuriated by threats to family MORE, marking the first time a Democratic presidential nominee has won Arizona since 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans had speculated that Ducey would be a strong candidate given his proven ability to win statewide in a state that has gradually shifted to the left.

However, the governor has now been thrust in the middle of a GOP civil war that broke open after the departure of former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden Biden, Trudeau agree to meet next month Trump planned to oust acting AG to overturn Georgia election results: report MORE from the White House. Ducey has been on the receiving end of an avalanche of criticism from Trump’s allies after he rebuffed their demands that he decline to certify Biden’s victory in the state and later attended Biden’s inauguration.

Ducey is being censured by the Arizona Republican Party, which has tied itself closely to Trump, over his role in certifying the election.

When asked what the GOP needs to do to win statewide, Ducey indicated that the party needs to mend its divides if it wants to reverse its losses.

“For Republicans across the country, we need to be thinking in addition and multiplication mode rather than subtraction and division,” Ducey told the Times. “And in both races that I’ve had as governor, that’s the posture that I’ve had.

“It’s a broad coalition,” he added. “It should be a big tent.”