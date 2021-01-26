Giuliani election witness who testified at Michigan hearing says she's running for state house seat

A conservative activist in Michigan who Rudy Giuliani called to testify during a hearing on election fraud says she is running for a local state House seat.

Melissa Carone, an IT worker, testified before a Michigan House panel in early December that she had seen electoral fraud take place.

A Wayne County judge found her allegations “simply are not credible," The Washington Post reported.

In an interview with Deadline Detroit last week, Carone said she intends to run for the seat representing Michigan's 46th District, which covers much of Oakland County in the Detroit suburbs.

"My ultimate goal is to get our ballots hand-counted and clean out Lansing just like draining the swamp in D.C. because that’s what we need," she told the outlet.

"Everyone that knows me knows that I’m not a dangerous individual and that I’m totally against violence," she continued, when asked about the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"What’s dangerous is somebody stealing the election," she said.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpSchumer: Impeachment trial will be quick, doesn't need a lot of witnesses Nurse to be tapped by Biden as acting surgeon general: report Schumer calls for Biden to declare climate emergency MORE and his allies including Giuliani have falsely maintained that the election was "stolen" from the former Republican commander in chief.

President Biden won the state of Michigan in the 2020 election by close to 3 points over Trump in November. However, following Biden's electoral win, the Trump campaign mounted several legal battles in the state in an effort to overturn election results. The legal battles ultimately failed.

Carone became an internet sensation following her December testimony, as she was featured in a spoof of the hearing on Saturday Night Live.

Carone said this week she created a new campaign Facebook page "due to the countless restrictions I've obtained I'm nervous FB is going to perminately shut it down."

"Thank you for all the support, I will continue fighting for election reform, protecting our constitutional rights as Americans, and fully supporting Donald Trump," she wrote in a post on Jan. 24, four days after Trump had left office and President Biden had been sworn in. "We are under attack, we must come together and demand our freedom back!"