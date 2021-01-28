Peters to head Senate Democratic campaign arm

Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersSenate committee advances Biden's DHS pick despite Republican pushback The Hill's Morning Report - President Biden, Vice President Harris begin work today Two Senate committees vow probe of security failure during Capitol riots MORE (D-Mich.) will lead the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the run-up to the midterm elections as Democrats defend their narrow majority.

In a statement Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerFormer DHS heads blast Republicans for stalling Binden nominee Mayorkas How will an impeachment trial unite Americans? Humanist Report host criticizes 'conservative Democrats:' They 'hold more power' than progressives MORE (D-N.Y.) said Peters would protect the party’s incumbents and aim to expand a majority they control thanks to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

“With someone like Gary at the helm, who is battle-tested and understands firsthand what it takes to win challenging battleground races, Senate Democrats will be well-positioned to continue to win and get results that will improve the lives of millions of Americans,” Schumer said.

Peters won election to a second term in November, staving off businessman John James (R) in a closer-than-expected contest decided by just 1.7 percentage points.

He will take over from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoTo protect our parks, hit pause on leasing Senate approves waiver for Biden's Pentagon nominee Why are millions still flowing into the presidential inauguration? MORE (D-Nev.), who helped Democrats pick up the three seats they needed to create a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

Peters and his counterpart, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.), will fight over a battlefield of 34 states. Twenty Republican-held seats are up for election in 2022, along with 14 Democratic-held seats.

Following Thursday's announcement, the NRSC released a statement jokingly endorsing "Jerry" Peters to lead the Democrats' Senate campaign arm.

"We are thrilled that Senator Peters was chosen for this position. It is an inspiration to uninspiring people everywhere that even Jerry Peters can reach a leadership position in the Democrat Party," the NRSC said in its statement.

Already, three Republicans have said they will not seek another term: Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.), Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrDemocrat Jeff Jackson jumps into North Carolina Senate race Portman's exit underscores Republican identity crisis Portman planned exit sets off Ohio free-for-all MORE (N.C.) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanOhio lieutenant governor won't run for Portman's Senate seat The Hill's Morning Report - Biden seeks vaccine for all by summer; Trump censure? Former Ohio state health director reportedly considering Senate bid MORE (Ohio). Two of the Senate’s oldest members, Sens. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyMcConnell about to school Trump on political power for the last time Overnight Defense: Trump impeached for second time | National Guard at Capitol now armed, swelling to 20K troops for inauguration | Alabama chosen for Space Command home Space Command to be located in Alabama MORE (R-Ala.) and Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleySenate sworn in as jurors for Trump impeachment trial GOP digs in on preserving Trump tax cuts On The Money: Treasury announces efforts to help people get stimulus payments | Senate panel unanimously advances Yellen nomination for Treasury | Judge sets ground rules for release of Trump taxes MORE (R-Iowa), have not said whether they will seek another term.

Democrats are likely to make a priority of states like Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate GOP slow walking Biden's pick to lead DHS Republicans now 'shocked, shocked' that there's a deficit Biden's Commerce secretary pick says Section 230 'needs some reform' MORE (R) faces reelection, and Florida, where Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioBiden administration reviewing China genocide designation RNC chair says GOP will be neutral in 2024 presidential primary Puerto Rico officials hopeful of progress on statehood MORE (R) could face a primary challenge. Republicans will focus on Democratic incumbents who won special elections in Arizona and Georgia. Cortez-Masto and Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanModerates vow to 'be a force' under Biden Bipartisan Senate gang to talk with Biden aide on coronavirus relief Bipartisan group of senators: The election is over MORE (D-N.H.) are also likely to face well-financed Republican challengers.