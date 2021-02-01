Hillary Clinton urges Tim Ryan to run for Ohio Senate seat

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPortman says Republican leadership 'ought to stand up' against Greene's comments Democracy's stress test: We survived the worst of Trumpism Marjorie Taylor Greene touts Trump call amid growing backlash MORE urged Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanProposal for permanent Capitol fencing sparks bipartisan pushback Jim Jordan says he won't run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won't run for Portman's Senate seat MORE (D) to run for the Ohio Senate seat being vacated when current Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Portman says Republican leadership 'ought to stand up' against Greene's comments Biden aides signal president is open to talks on COVID-19 relief MORE (R) retires at the end of his term.

"Rep. Tim Ryan is 'seriously considering' running for U.S. Senate in 2022," tweeted Kathy DiCristofaro, a Democratic National Committee member. "Ohio needs leaders like @TimRyan to fight for working people. I’m all In!"

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, chimed in with a tweet of her own, saying, "You’re right, Kathy!"

Portman announced earlier this month that he would retire at the end of his current term, which ends this year. Ryan has said he is "looking seriously" at the possibility of running for the seat.

“I’m overwhelmed by supporters who are reaching out to encourage me to run for Senate. I haven’t made a decision yet but I’m looking seriously at it,” Ryan, who ran for president in 2020, said in a tweet on Jan. 25. “Ohio deserves leaders who fight for working people.”

Democrats are hoping to flip the seat in the tightly controlled upper chamber. They were able to gain enough Senate seats in the November election to gain control of the chamber with a 50-50 split while holding the tie-breaking vote with Vice President Harris.

Ryan is seen as a moderate candidate in a state that has moved to the right since the end of former President Obama's term. Former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE won Ohio handily in both 2016 and 2020.